WATCH NOW: Investigation underway after dog is shot in its own yard by passerby, police say

The man said he saw the owner of the dog present outside and she saw what happened. The man told her he would call 911, after which the dog owner told him to leave.

Police met with the dog owner, who said her dog was in her yard when she began to run toward the man barking. She said she called the dog, who stopped in her yard about 20 feet away from the road, police reported.

She said her dog, Charlie, died from the gunshot wound. Police found a 40-caliber shell casing directly across from the woman's home.

Marsha Essary, whose daughter was the owner of Charlie, said the family is shaken by the shooting at their home. She said her young grandchildren, who were very close to Charlie, have been crying and upset since the loss.

She said that Charlie was not an aggressive dog and she was just acting as any typical dog would while in its yard. Essary said the man could have accidentally shot her daughter who was outside with the dog at the time.

"After he shot the dog, my daughter said she couldn't believe what she was seeing," Essary said. "She could not believe someone would shoot a dog like that."