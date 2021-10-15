WATCH NOW: Body cam shows moments leading up to cops being dragged by fleeing suspect’s car in Dyer

"Until you understand authority means something, you're not going to live the life you want," Bokota said.

The video shows Lake County Sheriff's Officers Alex Gallegos and Michael Maggi, who had arrived to back up Gallegos, struggled with Hoover as he got back into an idling Cadillac SUV early Nov. 23, 2020 in the driveway of a home in the 15000 block of West 103rd Avenue in Dyer.

Hoover put the SUV in reverse and dragged the officers for several feet before they both fell off.

Hoover ran over Gallegos' right foot, and the officer fell and hit his head on concrete.

Maggi testified he suffered injuries to both knees when he fell and was unable to work for more than a month. He still suffers pain in his knees at times, he said.

Hoover's attorney, Michael Woods, said he appreciated police officers for their service, but Gallegos and Maggi put themselves in Hoover's car.

"There was a better way for this to go all around," Woods said.

Hoover pleaded guilty in July to two counts of resisting law enforcement, a level 5 felony. He could have faced up to eight years in prison under his plea agreement.