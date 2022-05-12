WATCH NOW: Jury to return Thursday to continue deliberating on former cop's fate in child abuse case

VALPARAISO — A jury is to return first thing Thursday morning to continue deliberating on the fate of a former Porter County police officer accused of battering his infant son nearly six years ago, leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish sent the jury home late Wednesday night after several hours of deliberations failed to produce a verdict in the criminal case against Curtis Jones, according to the court.

Deliberations are to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Jones, 52, who left the county police department in 2005 and now lives in Florida, faces one felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Each of the felony counts carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

The case went to the jury during its third week of trial, which has faced multiple delays over the years and failed attempts to dismiss charges and move the case out of Porter County.

The latest defense team in the case — attorneys John Vouga and Nicholas Barnes — took over in January 2021 from one attorney who died in 2019 and another who was disbarred a year prior.

Jones is accused of shaking or otherwise injuring his infant son July 24, 2016, while his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

The paramedic who responded to the distress call for 6-month-old Braxson Jones on the morning in question testified last week that he did not notice any injuries on the child and did not suspect child abuse.

The testimony conflicted with reports from doctors and other medical officials, who treated the child at the local St. Mary Medical Center and at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

A social worker told jurors earlier this week that the Illinois medical team working on Braxson found an injury on the child, causing the boy's mother, Susan Jones, to stop crying and question Curtis about its origin.

"You need to tell me right now what happened," Susan reportedly said to Curtis, who then shrugged and said he did nothing.

The medical team at St. Mary's found swelling and bruising on Braxson's forehead on the morning in question and reported the child struggling to breathe and bleeding under his skull, jurors were told last week.

A doctor at Lurie hospital said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents.

A surgeon at Lurie's reportedly removed part of the child's skull to relieve pressure from the swelling brain.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but he needs constant care, a prosecutor has said.

He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

