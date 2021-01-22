WATCH NOW: K-9 takes down suspect on I-65 after he rammed cop cars with vehicle, police say

CROWN POINT — A suspect who led police on a chase across Interstate 65 on Friday was arrested after ramming two Lake County police cars with a vehicle and trying to escape on foot, an official said.

The pursuit ended when a K-9 took down the suspect, who was arrested about 1 p.m., Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

A cluster of police vehicles with lights activated swarmed the interstate and blocked off traffic near 109th Avenue, Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed.

Northbound traffic was temporarily at a standstill, with two left lanes of southbound traffic also closed, INDOT reported. All lanes had reopened by 1:05 p.m.

Indiana State troopers initiated the pursuit about 12:30 p.m. near the Kankakee River somewhere between Lake and Newton counties, Martinez said.

Later, several Lake County police units responded after being called to assist. A sheriff's helicopter that was on a routine patrol flew to the area to provide support, Martinez said.

County officers set a tire deflation device ahead of the suspect vehicle, which the driver ran over but continued to flee.

Afterward, county units initiated a rolling roadblock to slow the vehicle to a stop.