WATCH NOW: K-9 takes down suspect on I-65 after he rammed cop cars with vehicle, police say

CROWN POINT — A suspect who led police on a chase across Interstate 65 on Friday was arrested after ramming two Lake County police cars with a vehicle and trying to escape on foot, an official said.
The pursuit ended when a K-9 took down the suspect, who was arrested about 1 p.m., Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
A cluster of police vehicles with lights activated swarmed the interstate and blocked off traffic near 109th Avenue, Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed.
Northbound traffic was temporarily at a standstill, with two left lanes of southbound traffic also closed, INDOT reported. All lanes had reopened by 1:05 p.m.
Indiana State troopers initiated the pursuit about 12:30 p.m. near the Kankakee River somewhere between Lake and Newton counties, Martinez said.
Later, several Lake County police units responded after being called to assist. A sheriff's helicopter that was on a routine patrol flew to the area to provide support, Martinez said.
County officers set a tire deflation device ahead of the suspect vehicle, which the driver ran over but continued to flee.
Afterward, county units initiated a rolling roadblock to slow the vehicle to a stop.
It was around that point the driver "deliberately" began to ram two county police units, Martinez said.
Officers then pinned the vehicle, bringing the vehicle pursuit to a stop. The suspect tried to escape on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 and responding officers.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department will be handling a report of its two damaged vehicles and will present charges against the driver for using a vehicle as a deadly weapon to cause serious bodily harm to officers, Martinez said.
Indiana State Police will present any other possible charges stemming from the pursuit, he added.
"I'm proud of every officer involved. They used every resource they are trained to use in a pursuit that is provided to them by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
"The utilization of stop sticks and the rolling block technique are ones that every officer in our department is trained and certified to perform," Martinez said.
