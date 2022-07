WATCH NOW: Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; civilian driver dies, ISP says

GARY — A Lake County Sheriff's Department vehicle was involved in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon with a civilian vehicle at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street, Indiana State Police said.

A preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit revealed a black 2019 Dodge Charger police car was traveling east on Fifth Avenue when it struck a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn from Fifth Avenue onto southbound Colfax.

The driver of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lake County coroner's office, ISP said.

The driver of the Charger, sheriff's Officer Zachary Norcutt, was transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Norcutt is also a K-9 officer, and his K-9 was not injured in the crash.

He was on duty and assigned to patrol in the area at the time of the crash.

"The Indiana State Police will be investigating the crash per Lake County's protocol," said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. "The Gary Police Department responded in a support capacity only."

Westerfield referred further questions to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, which said ISP will be answering questions at this time.

The investigation is in preliminary stages, and no further information can be released by ISP at this time. Once completed, the Lake County Sheriff's Department will be able to release further information.

Assisting units at the scene included the Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department, Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, Lake County coroner's office, Gary Street Department and Bert's Towing.