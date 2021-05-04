WATCH NOW: Lake County judges featured in Indiana chief justice's annual address

In particular, she recalled a couple for whom April 7, 2020 was a special day, and how she adapted to make sure the couple was able to safely get married on that day, notwithstanding the coronavirus.

"We did the legal part where we signed the marriage license six-feet apart, outside, all masked up," Cantrell said.

"But then to do the actual ceremony, so their family and friends could celebrate with them, we did a Facebook Live wedding. I was at my home, they were at their home, all their friends and family were at their homes."

Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, said similar stories can be found across the state, with judges shedding long-standing traditions and adopting new procedures to continue holding trials, helping Hoosiers in need, intelligently reducing the number of county jail inmates, and promoting racial equality during a period of civil unrest.

"The ingenuity and adaptability of our judges continues to amaze me," Rush said. "We listened to what was needed in our local communities, and judges from across the state developed plans to help our court customers get their disputes resolved."