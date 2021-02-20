WATCH NOW: Large blaze in Porter County destroys barn, kills calves

BOONE GROVE — A fire tore through a barn and killed multiple calves Friday night, causing several fire departments to converge at the scene to battle the blaze.

Around 7 p.m. first responders were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of County Road 500 West, said Boone Grove Fire Department Chief Mike Meinert.

Boone Grove firefighters arrived to find a pole barn, measuring 30 feet by 50 feet, completely engulfed in flames.

It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames. Boone Grove was assisted by firefighters from Hebron, Kouts, Morgan Township, Union Township, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Washington Township and Liberty Township. Northwest Health EMS crews and Porter County sheriff's police also responded.

No first responders or civilians were injured, but the fire killed some of the animals, including some calves, firefighters reported. The barn is a total loss and no other structures were affected by the fire.

"It was a particularly difficult fire to get to because there was a lot of snow on the ground," Meinert said. "Boone Grove and all of the agencies did an amazing job with the weather being as cold as it was. I am thankful to all of the mutual aid companies that came out."