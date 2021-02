WATCH NOW: Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake to reopen Sunday after smoke reported in building

CEDAR LAKE — Lighthouse Restaurant closed Saturday after smoke was reported in the building.

The business did not sustain any major or structural damage and it will reopen on Sunday, staff said. A small electrical issue had caused the smoke and some minor damage.

Crews responded to the restaurant Saturday morning for a report of smoke in the building, Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the upstairs portion of the restaurant.

Police and fire crews worked to get employees out of the building, Fisher said, and there were no injuries. Firefighters could be seen using a fire engine ladder to access the roof of the building.

Crews were at the business Saturday working to clean that affected area and make repairs.The restaurant announced it will be closed Saturday but will reopen Sunday with usual hours.

