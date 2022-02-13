WATCH NOW: Loved ones hold vigil to remember Region man found dead in Little Calumet River

LANSING — After Anton Harris went missing in early November, his longtime friend Tiffany Edmonds parked her car near the last place he was seen and slept there for three nights. She searched the surrounding woods for days before she found Harris' body in the Little Calumet River.

On Sunday, about 20 of Harris' loved ones returned to the area where he was found and held a balloon release.

"When I was told that this was the last spot he was at, it was like I felt his spirit and his vibe and it was breaking me," Edmonds said. "I didn't want to find him like that, I loved him so much, my hope was that he was somewhere hurt and we could find him."

Harris, 36, of Gary was found dead on Nov. 4 in the Little Calumet River located within the 16600 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing. The investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 1 is ongoing. Currently his manner of death has been listed as undetermined with the main cause reported as a drowning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Edmonds knew Harris for almost 11 years, she said "he would do anything for you." Though Harris had no children of his own, Edmonds said he was always caring for other people's kids as well as his aunts and other family members. He was willing to "give anyone the shirt off his back," said Rose Rizo, a relative of Harris.

Harris was reported missing to the Gary Police Department on Nov. 1. Gary police said he was last known to be with a friend Oct. 31 into Nov. 1 by River Oaks in Calumet City and he was entered into the national database as a missing person.

Lansing Police Department Detective Michael Lazowski said their officers, among police from surrounding agencies, searched the river and woods in the area but no signs of the man were initially found.

Illinois State Police stated that due to the ongoing nature of the case, they cannot divulge any updates on the investigation's findings or describe information that has been provided to them regarding Harris's death. Anyone with information about the incident can send an email to ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

The lack of available information has made Harris' death even more painful, Rizo said.

"It's hard, you can't get closure if you don't know," Rizo said. "We want closure and we want to keep his spirit alive ... if we don't care, the investigators won't care."

Edmonds said she will not stop searching for answers until there is justice.

"I wanted to throw a balloon release because his death was not really in the media. ... I am trying to keep his name in people's eyes and hearts so hopefully the Illinois State Police will continue fighting for him," Edmonds said. "I'm going to keep hounding the police, I am going to make sure they know my first and last name."

Roshawn Modisette, Harris's sister, had no idea Harris was her brother until he and his twin brother got in contact with her seven years ago through social media. They have the same father but different mothers and had grown up unaware of each others' existences.

Harris' aunt, Peggy Cheeks, said she was "grateful" Harris came into her life.

"He did not have to try and find us, but it gave us time to know him and love him," Cheeks said. "We got a chance to be a part of his life before he left here."

Harris was also working to better his community. In 2019, he and Edmonds opened Bartenders R Us, an organization that trains people in mixology and certifies bartenders and servers for employee liquor licenses and food handler's licenses at 754 Broadway in Gary. They aimed to not only help job seekers in the bar industry but also aid in finding a viable career path for convicted felons who are getting out of prison and looking to reintegrate into society. Anton was the primary teacher, a role he loved, Edmonds said.

In his honor, Edmonds recently changed the name of the business to Anton's Bartenders R Us.

To "keep his name alive," Edmonds said she will be returning to the Little Calumet every year on June 7 to host a balloon release on Harris' birthday.

"The balloons are going to heaven, where he is at, letting him know that we are still thinking about him," Cheeks said.

Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.

