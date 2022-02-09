WATCH NOW: Man charged with attempted murder in officer's shooting

CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old man was charged Wednesday with shooting a Gary police officer earlier this week after the officer stopped to investigate alleged reckless driving.

Kameron T. Cooks, of Gary's Aetna section, is accused of firing more than 45 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun altered to function as a fully automatic weapon, wounding Gary police Detective Sgt. William Fazekas about 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Johnson Street.

Fazekas returned fire, but was shot twice in the shoulder. His white Crown Victoria police car was struck by 21 bullets, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Cooks was charged with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement, Lake Criminal Court records show.

He has not yet made an initial appearance in court. His bail was set at $140,000 surety or $14,000 cash.

Officers commended for bravery

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans and Mayor Jerome Prince commended officers Daniel Gutierrez and Donald Briggs, who immediately drove toward the barrage of gunfire, aided Fazekas and helped capture Cooks.

Gutierrez and Briggs "showed tremendous bravery and courage," Prince said.

Despite his wounds, Fazekas motioned for Gutierrez to continue chasing Cooks and began walking toward Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, which is several blocks from the shooting scene, after his police car was disabled with no communication, according to court records and the Gary Fraternal Order of Police.

Briggs located Fazekas and used the sergeant's belt as a tourniquet to slow his bleeding, court records state.

Additional officers arrived and drove Fazekas to the hospital, but the sergeant lost half his body's blood before he was stabilized and transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, officials said.

Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the Gary Police Department, underwent surgery Tuesday at the University of Chicago Medical Center to repair his shoulder. If the surgery is unsuccessful, he might need a total shoulder replacement, documents say.

The FOP said Fazekas was just three months away from retirement.

A GoFundMe account was started to raise money to help Fazekas and his family as he recovers. To find the fund, search GoFundMe for "Support Gary Sergeant Bill Fazekas."

Evans said, "We expect him to have a long road to recovery, and we're thankful that he's still with us."

The police chief also thanked residents for quickly providing information and video evidence to investigators.

Police: Officer was ambushed

The Lake County Sheriff's Department handled the investigation into the shooting at the request of Gary police.

Officers from all over Northwest Indiana responded and helped gather evidence needed to secure charges against Cook, Cmdr. Michael Stewart said.

"When one of our officers goes down, everybody responds," Stewart said.

The shooting occurred after Fazekas noticed a silver Ford Fusion drive recklessly toward an unknown person on West Fourth Avenue and followed the vehicle to the 400 block of Johnson Street, where he activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, officials said.

As Fazekas began to get out of his police car, Cooks emerged from the Ford with a black rifle-type gun and began shooting at Fazekas, court records state. Fazekas took cover in his police car, but he was struck twice in the shoulder.

Police later recovered a Zastava Arms semi-automatic rifle and magazine from the ground next to the Ford. The magazine contained four live rounds, and one round was in the gun's chamber, records state.

Police also recovered Fazekas' handgun at that scene, along with six spent casings fired from it, according to court documents.

While investigating the gunfire, Gutierrez saw a man in dark clothing and a black face mask walking backward on Johnson Street near Fifth Avenue as he fired a black handgun in a northbound direction, records state.

Gutierrez then recognized Fazekas, who was returning fire and motioned for Gutierrez to chase the man.

The man, later identified as Cooks, saw Gutierrez, ran northeast through a small park, turned and raised his gun in the officer's direction, documents state. The officer fired several shots at Cooks, who attempted to jump a fence.

Cooks' jacket got stuck on the fence, and the officer fired several more shots at Cooks after Cooks again raised his gun. Cooks then lunged forward while still stuck on the fence and threw his handgun down, records state.

As Gutierrez approached him, Cooks removed his face mask and black skull cap and said, "All right. You got me," documents allege.

As a dispatcher announced an officer was down over the police radio, Cooks was able to free himself by removing his jacket and ran southeast through a yard, records state.

Gutierrez stayed with handgun, which was a semi-automatic 9mm Glock with a switch on its slide that caused it to function as a fully automatic weapon.

Investigators recovered a total of 16 spent shell casings believed to be fired from the handgun, which also contained 16 additional live rounds, documents state.

K-9 led police to suspect

Meanwhile, Briggs and K-9 Roki tracked Cooks from the area near the fence to an abandoned building at Fifth Avenue and Buchanan Street, police said.

Briggs released Roki, who climbed on top of a pile of debris. When Briggs tried to pull Roki down, the K-9 jumped down between the debris and a concrete wall and began biting something.

As Briggs made his way toward the K-9, he saw Cooks punching and kicking the dog. Cooks attempted to crawl farther into the rubble, but the K-9 grabbed him by the hair and began pulling him toward Briggs, records state.

Other officers grabbed Cooks by the legs in an attempt to pull him out. Cooks is accused of striking several officers during a struggle, but they were not hurt and were able to handcuff him.

Cooks was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville for treatment of dog bite wounds.

Police initially thought a second suspect might have been involved, but detectives determined Cooks was the only suspect after talking to witnesses and reviewing video from various sources, Evans said.

Cooks previously was arrested in April 2018 on misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, court records show.

He entered into a pretrial diversion agreement in that case in July 2018, and the Lake County prosecutor's office dismissed the charges in July 2019 after he complied with the terms of the agreement.

Cooks also is currently facing misdemeanor traffic charges in Gary City Court, records show.

He was charged in May 2020 with knowingly operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver's license and other counts. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prince said the city's police and firefighters put their lives on the line every day and he's grateful to Fazekas for his commitment to the city's safety.

"We do not live on an island called Gary," the mayor said. "We have shown time and time again we work best when we work together."

Prince said he was grateful for the assistance Gary received from its local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.