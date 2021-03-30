WATCH NOW: Man fires AK-47 at Gary gas station, tries to get in building, police say

GARY — A man carrying an AK-47 sprayed a gas station parking lot with bullets and tried to enter the building in an active shooting Tuesday night in Gary, police said.

No one was injured but customers and employees were left shaken.

At 8:30 p.m. officers were called to an active shooter at Love's Travel Stop at 3150 Grant St., said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

Police learned an elderly man pulled up in his vehicle in front of the business. He then laid on his horn, alerting customers and employees.

Witnesses said he got out of his vehicle and pulled out an AK-47 and began shooting up the parking lot area while customers were coming in and out of the gas station, Pawlak said.

Individuals in the area fled the scene and the man tried to get inside the building, which includes the gas station store and a Denny's.

Employees were able to lock the doors before he reached them and he was unable to enter the business, Pawlak said.

No one was injured in the shooting but there was property damage outside of the building from the bullet spray.