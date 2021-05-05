WATCH NOW: Man found dead outside Winfield Wiseway is identified

WINFIELD — A man found dead Tuesday in the parking lot outside of a WiseWay store has been identified.

The deceased was identified as a 62-year-old Winfield man. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Lake County coroner's office said Wednesday. The cause and manner of death were listed as pending by the coroner's office.

At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Winfield and Lake County police were called to shots fired outside of the WiseWay at 10839 Randolph St. in Winfield, said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.

The man was found in the parking lot of the grocery store next to a black car. He had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, police said. At this time, it is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Ball said Tuesday. The coroner's office has not confirmed that information yet.

Ball said there is no indication of foul play. The Lake County coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene at about 4:15 p.m.

