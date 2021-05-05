 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Man found dead outside Winfield Wiseway is identified
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Man found dead outside Winfield Wiseway is identified

  • Updated
Wiseway Shooting

Police investigate a shooting in the WiseWay parking lot in Winfield on Randolph Street. 

 Anna Ortiz, The Times

Lake County Crime Scene Investigators were called to assist Winfield police and the investigation is ongoing.

WINFIELD — A man found dead Tuesday in the parking lot outside of a WiseWay store has been identified.

The deceased was identified as a 62-year-old Winfield man. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Lake County coroner's office said Wednesday. The cause and manner of death were listed as pending by the coroner's office.

At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Winfield and Lake County police were called to shots fired outside of the WiseWay at 10839 Randolph St. in Winfield, said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.

The man was found in the parking lot of the grocery store next to a black car. He had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, police said. At this time, it is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Ball said Tuesday. The coroner's office has not confirmed that information yet.

Ball said there is no indication of foul play. The Lake County coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene at about 4:15 p.m.

0
1
0
5
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronauts excited about growing space tourism

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts