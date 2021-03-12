WATCH NOW: Man hits squad car, apprehended by dog in multi-state chase, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man led a pursuit into Michigan that ended in a crash into a squad car and getting apprehended by a police dog, police said.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Pisowicz was patrolling as part of a grant-funded traffic enforcement project called Operation Pullover.
As he drove east on U.S. 20, he began traveling behind a blue Dodge Neon just east of Meer Road. He then saw the vehicle commit a traffic infraction as it suddenly merged from the passing lane to the driving lane, according to LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
Pisowicz stopped the Neon in parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The deputy became suspicious because of the information the driver gave him and he attempted to correctly identify the driver.
As Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy Ryan Elcock came to the scene to assist, the driver sped away, sparking a chase.
The pursuit went north on U.S. 35 briefly and then east on U.S. 20, and then continued to the 6000 north block of County Road 525 West, where the driver started to throw unknown belongings out of his car window, Allen said.
With several officers in chase, the pursuit went through several roadways in Springfield Township and then progressed east on County Road 1000 North through Galena Township and eventually into Hudson Township.
The chase entered Michigan as the vehicle drove north on County Road 650 East and finally into Berrien County.
The suspect then drove into a field north of U.S. 12, west of Hampton Road. Once the vehicle became stuck in a part of the field, the driver reversed into Elcock's unmarked police truck, Allen said.
The driver then got out of his car to flee on foot with Elcock, LaPorte County Deputy Jon Samuelson and police dog Bosco in chase.
After the group crossed a water-filled ditch, Bosco was able to reach the suspect, taking him to the ground. The man continued to resist Bosco on the ground and the two deputies were able to handcuff him for arrest, Allen said.
The driver was identified as Travis E. Hatchel, 35, of La Porte, who had several arrest warrants from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.
Previous charges against Hatchel include multiple counts of resisting arrest, multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving causing property damage, leaving the scene of an injury accident, domestic battery and more, according to LaPorte County Superior Court records.
He will face additional charges relating to the pursuit in both Indiana and Michigan, police said.
Hatchel was taken to Berrien County Jail in St. Joseph Michigan, where he awaits extradition to LaPorte County Jail.
LaPorte County Sheriff's police were assisted by officers from Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Trail Creek, Berrien County Sheriff's Department and Berrien County EMS.