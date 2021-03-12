WATCH NOW: Man hits squad car, apprehended by dog in multi-state chase, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man led a pursuit into Michigan that ended in a crash into a squad car and getting apprehended by a police dog, police said.

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Pisowicz was patrolling as part of a grant-funded traffic enforcement project called Operation Pullover.

As he drove east on U.S. 20, he began traveling behind a blue Dodge Neon just east of Meer Road. He then saw the vehicle commit a traffic infraction as it suddenly merged from the passing lane to the driving lane, according to LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.

Pisowicz stopped the Neon in parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The deputy became suspicious because of the information the driver gave him and he attempted to correctly identify the driver.

As Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy Ryan Elcock came to the scene to assist, the driver sped away, sparking a chase.

The pursuit went north on U.S. 35 briefly and then east on U.S. 20, and then continued to the 6000 north block of County Road 525 West, where the driver started to throw unknown belongings out of his car window, Allen said.