WATCH NOW: Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Hammond

HAMMOND — A 45-year-old man is in custody after trying to evade Hammond police early Sunday morning following a SWAT standoff at an apartment building.
Police were first dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of Sohl Avenue in reference to shots fired in a domestic dispute in an apartment unit, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Officers located and spoke with a woman who said she was in an argument with her male roommate and had told him to leave. The man had become agitated and threatened to shoot the woman or any police that responded, she told police.
The woman said the roommate retrieved a handgun from his bedroom and tried to shoot at her head twice. The gun did not initially fire and the man hit the gun, causing it to discharge into the apartment's floor. The woman was then able to kick the suspect and escape without injuries, she told police.
Hammond SWAT and hostage negotiators later arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with the man inside the apartment. After several unsuccessful attempts, police deployed tear gas around 2 a.m. Sunday to try and remove the man. He was not located inside after police searched the residence, Kellogg said.
Police searched the surrounding area and located the man hiding under a staircase near the residence around 4 a.m., after which he was taken into custody, Kellogg said.
Any additional information about the arrest and charges will be released when available.
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.