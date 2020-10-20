WATCH NOW: Man in custody after SWAT team surrounds Region home

 Skip to main content
breaking urgent

Police surrounded a Cedar Lake home Tuesday night as they attempt to get a woman to exit.

 Anna Ortiz, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — The Northwest Regional SWAT team surrounded a home after a man barricaded himself inside a Cedar Lake residence Tuesday night.

Police responded to the residence in the 7200 block of West 143rd Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. 

A man and woman were involved in the incident, which was a domestic case that escalated, Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher said. 

The SWAT team negotiators spoke with a man in the residence and around 11 p.m., they were able to talk him into coming out. He was taken into police custody and there were no injuries, Fisher said. 

During the situation, a negotiator could be heard attempting to get a person to exit a home. Using a megaphone, police said "we know you are inside the house" and "we are not going to leave ... you need to step outside slowly with your hands in the air."

The situation remains under investigation and Fisher said limited information can be released at this time. 

In addition to Northwest Regional SWAT Team members, police from Cedar Lake and Crown Point converged at the scene. 

More than a dozen police units were on scene, and a portion of Morse Street on the east side of the lake was shut down until 11 p.m.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

