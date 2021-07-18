 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Man shot in the neck while driving in Calumet Township
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Man shot in the neck while driving in Calumet Township

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A dispatcher pulled in front of a vehicle and brought it to a stop Sunday night after its driver was shot in the neck by another driver, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

A man was traveling east on 47th Avenue approaching Cleveland Street about 6 p.m. when the driver of a black Dodge Charger with a paper license plate pulled alongside him and opened fire, Martinez said.

The driver of the Charger, described as a black man with dreadlocks, fled north on Cleveland Street, east on 45th Avenue and north on Grant Street, where he sped away from an off-duty Merrillville police officer, the sheriff said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The victim's car continued moving until the dispatcher brought it to a stop, he said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Crime scene investigators and detectives were investigating, Martinez said.

0
2
4
2
9

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts