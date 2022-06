WATCH NOW: Man wearing Best Buy shirt opens Porter County woman's door without her knowledge, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A local resident said she was vacuuming her house when a man dressed in blue Best Buy shirt with a Geek Squad emblem on it opened her door without her knowledge, Porter County police say.

It was only later, after receiving a notification from her doorbell surveillance camera, that the woman learned of the incident, she reportedly told police.

The woman said neither she nor her neighbors were expecting any deliveries from Best Buy or Geek Squad services, and store officials said their Geek Squad employees wear black collared shirts, according to police.

Police said they were called out at 11:10 a.m. Monday to the home in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue. The 27-year-old female resident showed them a video of the unidentified man knocking on the door around 10:07 a.m. that day and then opening it and closing it before walking away.

He was described as Hispanic, somewhere in his late 40's or early 50's, with dark colored hair and wearing glasses and a brace on his left wrist, according to the incident report.

The resident said she did not see any Best Buy or Geek Squad vehicles in the area.

Police confirmed the contents of the surveillance video and said the man never entered the house.

