WATCH NOW: Mayor fires worker after video allegedly shows him shooting celebratory NYE gunfire into air

HAMMOND — A city water department worker was fired this morning after a Facebook video surfaced apparently showing him shooting celebratory gunfire into the air during the New Year's Eve holiday.

"This is how one of our employees decided to celebrate #NYE2020, by firing 2 clips into the sky in 'celebration' — Where do these dumb (expletive) think the bullets are going to end up? In orbit?" Mayor Thomas McDermott wrote in a social media post Monday.

"Our employee was so proud of his work, that he posted the crime on social media for all to see. He was terminated this (morning) over this dangerous action, and is no longer a Hammond Water (Department) employee."

McDermott said the water department employee was charged and issued a Hammond ordinance violation.

However, it could not be immediately confirmed if charges have been formally filed.

The Times is not naming the employee pending news of formal charges.

Celebratory gunfire long has been a hot button issue in Hammond, where 13-year-old Noah Inman was killed more than three years ago by a bullet falling from the sky while he played basketball.

"Haven’t we, as a society, learned a thing from his tragic murder?" McDermott wrote.

Inman was fatally struck on the Fourth of July in 2017.

Detectives suspected the bullet was fired into the sky in celebration by someone in the area, but it's been an uphill battle to prosecute the case without witnesses or a possible suspect to come forward.

No one has been charged in Inman's death.

Since the death, Hammond police had been pushing for a state law change in the way celebratory gunfire is treated in Indiana.

McDermott told The Times he called for the employee's firing within 20 minutes of seeing the video on Facebook, telling The Times he can't "keep a guy on that shows an utter lack of respect" for others.

"Obviously, as a society, and in Hammond, we're sensitive to this issue. I heard a lot of gunfire in New Year's Eve, and just shook my head, but when I saw he posted a video of him celebrating, I had to fire him," McDermott said.

This should be a felony, McDermott said, but it remains a misdemeanor.

"We tried in 2018 to make this a felony, but the General Assembly never even gave our bill a hearing," McDermott said. "It keeps getting caught in the whole 'Indiana loves guns' issue, but (celebratory gunfire) should be considered a dangerous act."

In 2018, legislation sponsored by then-state Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, and inspired by the stray-bullet death of Inman did not advance in the Indiana House in 2018 despite the support of more than 5,000 petition-signers and the Hammond Fraternal Order of Police.

The proposal would have created a new Level 6 felony crime — dangerous discharge of a firearm — for any person "who knowingly or intentionally discharges a loaded firearm without legal justification while in a city or town.