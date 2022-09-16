WATCH NOW: Merrillville man arrested after leading pursuit of semi-truck, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — Police chased a man in a semi-truck up U.S. 231 after he refused to stop for a traffic violation Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Dimitri Robinson, 43, of Merrillville, was driving a 2015 Kenworth at 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 231 near 600 County Road North. Two troopers patrolling the area attempted to stop Robinson, and he fled.

Troopers initiated a pursuit northbound, which lasted approximately 8-10 miles. When they arrived at the intersection between U.S. 231 and State Road 18, Robinson came to a stop.

Multiple vehicles from the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, White County Sheriff’s Department and Farney's Towing arrived on scene to assist.

Robinson was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail in Lafayette. Preliminary charges include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level six felony.