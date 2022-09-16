 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Merrillville man arrested after leading pursuit of semi-truck, police say

  • 0

Local police race to the scene of a high speed chase Friday morning.

LAPORTE COUNTY — Police chased a man in a semi-truck up U.S. 231 after he refused to stop for a traffic violation Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Dimitri Robinson, 43, of Merrillville, was driving a 2015 Kenworth at 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 231 near 600 County Road North. Two troopers patrolling the area attempted to stop Robinson, and he fled. 

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Troopers initiated a pursuit northbound, which lasted approximately 8-10 miles. When they arrived at the intersection between U.S. 231 and State Road 18, Robinson came to a stop.

Multiple vehicles from the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, White County Sheriff’s Department and Farney's Towing arrived on scene to assist. 

Robinson was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail in Lafayette. Preliminary charges include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level six felony.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cheetahs are coming back to India after 70 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts