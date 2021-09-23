WATCH NOW: Metra officers save man attempting suicide on bridge, police say

The workers said the driver then got out of his vehicle and walked onto the 127th Street bridge.

Two Metra officers, Sgt. Will Wright and Officer Andrea Clunie, approached the man as he stood on a bridge near the railing. Both the street and bridge were closed for rebuilding a road crossing at the time.

Police said when they encountered him, the man was crying and stating that he was sorry.

The officers instructed him to turn around and put his hands behind his back for his arrest, however the man then suddenly jumped over the railing to jump off the bridge, Metra said.

As the officers worked to grab the man and pull him back, Clunie can be heard on the video saying, "No, no, don't do this."

As they pulled the man back onto the bridge, he told the officers, "I'm just tired. I'm just so tired."

Clunie replied, "And we're gonna help you out. ... Nothing is worth you taking your life, okay?"

The man was arrested and taken to Ingalls Hospital for evaluation, police said.