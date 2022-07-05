WATCH NOW: Mob attacks, damages police car; cops seek tips from the public

CHICAGO — A mob of about 100 people swarmed a police vehicle early Sunday, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking the vehicle and throwing rocks, bricks and fireworks, according to Illinois State Police.

Police released a dramatic video of the scene in hopes the public can help provide information as part of the investigation.

The mob event occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at Division Street and Elston Avenue in Chicago.

A state trooper was driving southbound on Interstate 90 near Division Street and noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on Division stopped, according to police.

"When the trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston there were several vehicles blocking the intersection and people engaging in reckless driving stunts," ISP said.

The mob then swarmed the trooper's vehicle and the damage began, according to police.

"This type of dangerous behavior puts the general public at risk and will not be tolerated," state police said. "ISP is fully investigating the incident, including deploying crime scene evidence technicians."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.

"If you see this type of behavior, immediately leave the area and contact law enforcement," police said.

