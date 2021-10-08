WATCH NOW: Mother seeks justice for son 'killed in broad daylight' while visiting family

HAMMOND — The mother of a shooting victim said she is not going to rest until the person responsible for her son's death is brought to justice.

Jalen Hunter, 26, of Jacksonville, Florida, was fatally shot in late August while he was staying in Northwest Indiana to attend his cousin's funeral and visit with family, his mother said.

Since then, Vanessa Lopez, of Jacksonville Florida, and relatives have been posting fliers with Hunter's photo, searching for any clues that could lead to her son's killer.

"I can't do nothing. Somebody has to know something," Lopez said. "He had a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old son. It's hard to explain why their dad isn't coming home, while they're holding a cardboard image of my son."

Hunter was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 500 block of Lewis Street, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Lopez said Hunter decided to stay a few extra days after the funeral to be there for his other cousin and her two young children. He was in a vehicle about to go to the store to pick up groceries for them when he was shot.