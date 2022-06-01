 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Motorist identified in fatal fiery truck-car collision, coroner says

LAKE STATION — A motorist who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 has been identified. 

On Wednesday the Lake County coroner's office released the report for Alexandria Headd, 32, of Merrillville. Headd died from smoke inhalation due to a vehicle fire, according to the report. The family has been notified.  

Police said they were called out around 11 p.m. May 19 for a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 just east of the Ripley Street exit. The crash caused both the semi-truck and Chevrolet passenger car to catch fire.

"It was determined that the Chevrolet was stationary in the roadway for an unknown reason when it was struck by the semi tractor-trailer," police said.

The driver of the passenger car died in the crash/fire, while the truck driver reported no injuries, according to police.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Lake Station Fire Department, the Indiana Department of Transportation, Waffco Towing, the Indiana State Police Lowell Crash Reconstruction Team and the Lake County coroner's office.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

