WATCH NOW: Multi-vehicle crash involving Lake County squad car closes portion of U.S. 41

ST. JOHN — Several vehicles, including a Lake County Sheriff's squad car, were involved in a crash early Tuesday on U.S. 41.

A white passenger vehicle could be seen rolled over on its roof as police and firefighters convened nearby. A Lake County CSI unit was seen in the area.

As of about 6:30 a.m., the highway was closed in both directions from about West 109th Avenue to West 97th Lane.

It was not immediately clear what happened leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day.

