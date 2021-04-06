WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies respond to Dyer hospital after gunshot victim, irate group arrive, police say

DYER — Several officers responded to a Dyer hospital after a large group arrived on the property associated with a gunshot victim, prompting police to be called to control the situation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday a gunshot victim from Illinois arrived at Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer at 24 Joliet St. Cook County sheriff's police had followed the ambulance to the hospital, said Dyer Police Chief David Hein.

A group of friends and family associated with the victim subsequently arrived at hospital, and they became irate and were trying to enter the emergency room area, police said.

Hein said around 20 to 30 people were in the crowd, and 30 to 35 squad cars responded.

"The crowd increased and several police agencies were called to assist," Hein said.

Several police agencies assisted Dyer police at the scene, including the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Schererville Police Department, Cedar Lake Police Department, Munster Police Department, Highland Police Department, St. John Police Department, Lynwood Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit also assisted with a helicopter.