WATCH NOW: No gun found, no shots fired at Lake Central High School

“Our response was tremendous,” Flores said. “We had agencies from throughout the entire county. All the way from East Chicago to Cedar Lake and into Illinois. The federal government, the ATF, the FBI were all there and assisted with today’s situation.”

Once the search concluded, students were dismissed. Alarmed parents who came to the school were directed to the nearby Fagan-Miller Funeral Home.

Flores said the majority of the investigation has been concluded and surveillance footage was collected from the school, which also showed no evidence of a gun or an active shooter situation.

There were no arrests or charges being sought in the incident at this time, police said. Flores said he encourages anyone who sees or hears suspicious activity to report it to police and school staff.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Flores said. “I wish it had been dispatched a little differently because we were all going there thinking that people were getting shot and that wasn’t the case.”

Flores said it may be a conversation they address with the Lake County 911 Dispatch Center.