WATCH NOW: No reported victims as cops investigate reports of shots fired at Southlake Mall

HOBART — Police responding to reports of shots fired within the Southlake Mall late Thursday morning said they found no active shooter on site and no reported gunshot victims.

"Officers are clearing the mall out of an abundance of caution," Hobart Police Department Capt. Garrett Ciszewski said.

Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said there were several reports of shots fired.

"The mall is currently locked down, and officers are on the scene investigating," he said. "Further details will be released when we have definitively determined what occurred."

Initial police radio traffic just before 11:30 a.m. reported a shooting in the food court of the mall and a black male, wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt fleeing in a white Chevrolet Tahoe with children inside.

Police from several local departments shut down vehicle access to the mall and squad cars with lights flashing were visible at the various access points to the building. At least three helicopters could be seen overhead circling the mall.