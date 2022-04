WATCH NOW: Northwest Regional SWAT, officers respond to barricaded, armed man, police say

HOBART — The Northwest Regional SWAT team and officers responded to a Hobart neighborhood following a domestic disturbance involving an armed man Saturday afternoon.

At 4:09 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who said her estranged husband was in her home with a handgun in the 0 block of North Wilson Street, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

Hobart police were able to assist the woman and several small children out of the residence safely; however the man barricaded himself inside.

Shortly after, Northwest Regional SWAT was requested by Hobart police to assist officers at the residence, said Northwest Regional SWAT Team Commander Matt Djukic, who is a detective for Schererville.

Squad cars from several agencies gathered nearby in the 1600 block of West Old Ridge Road in Hobart.

Upon arrival, the SWAT Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with an armed male in the house, who had barricaded himself inside.

After about two hours of negotiating with the man, he surrendered peacefully to police at 6:32 p.m. Northwest Regional SWAT secured the residence and then turned the scene over to the Hobart Police Department.

The man, a 34-year-old Hobart resident, was taken into custody and charges will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.