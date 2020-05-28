WATCH NOW: NWI reacts as protests foment over cop-involved killing of George Floyd

"When this happens somewhere else, we will hear the comments. We'll get the Facebook messages and the phone calls. All of the sudden, it becomes our problem, and people lump us all in the same category, no matter how hard we try to do right by our community," Rivera said.

Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said it's unfortunate this high-profile tragedy will overshadow all the good things police are doing for their communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

From participation in quarantine-style birthdays and graduations to assistance with the local food pantries and distributions, Portage police have done what they can during a national crisis, he said.

“Unfortunately, amongst all the positives, we now find ourselves in a situation where we are being asked to comment on something from a department in another area of the country,” he said. “It saddens me the entire profession of law enforcement, encompassing over 800,000 officers in the U.S., will be characterized by the actions of a few."

Candiano said his officers receive use-of-force training, and anytime force is used to apprehend a suspect, the case is reviewed by the chief.