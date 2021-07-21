WATCH NOW: Officer injured in Chesterton crash following pursuit, police say

 Skip to main content
The chase was captured at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday on a home surveillance camera on South 18th Street. The suspect vehicle can be seen followed by two squad cars.

CHESTERTON — An officer was injured after a pursuit ended in a collision with the suspect vehicle in Chesterton around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said. 

On Wednesday evening police were called to the Mill Bar and Grill at 295 Melton Road in Burns Harbor, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers in a news release.

Officers were informed that a suspect had allegedly pointed a firearm at a bartender and then fled. A Burns Harbor officer who was responding to the incident attempted to stop a vehicle going eastbound on U.S. 20. 

The suspect refused to stop, sparking a chase through Burns Harbor, Porter and finally into Chesterton, said Chesterton Police Department Interim Chief Bob Byrd. 

At 6:09 p.m. first responders were called to Washington Avenue and 23rd Street in Chesterton, where a Burns Harbor officer and the fleeing suspect's vehicles had collided, Byrd said. 

The suspect was then seen ingesting an unknown quantity of pills in his locked vehicle, prompting officers to break his car window to take him into custody. He was then transported to the ICU for potential complications from prescription medications and alcohol. 

The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries and has since been released. 

Police said they are also investigating whether the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash with injuries at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway and N. 15th Street in Chesterton. 

The man's identity will be released pending multiple criminal charges being filed against him. 

