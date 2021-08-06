 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: One dead after vehicle plows through house, causes fire, police say
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: One dead after vehicle plows through house, causes fire, police say

Gary firefighters, police and EMS staff converged at the scene, where a GMC vehicle had left the roadway and drove through a two-story house.  

GARY — One person is dead after a vehicle ripped through a home, leaving a path of destruction in its wake late Friday, authorities said.  

The vehicle killed a woman who was inside the home, which was occupied by three people, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Gary first responders 2

At 8:38 p.m. Friday first responders were called to the 2700 block of 25th Avenue in Gary. 

First responders were called at 8:38 p.m. to the 2700 block of 25th Avenue in Gary. 

Gary firefighters, police and EMS staff converged at the scene, where a GMC vehicle had left the roadway and drove through a two-story house.  

The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and out of the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. Exterior and interior damage was visible, with a trail of debris leading to the crashed vehicle.

The vehicle also struck a gas meter, causing a fire.

Gary first responders 1

A vehicle appeared to have entered the front of a house in Gary Friday night and exited out of the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. 

The woman who was struck while inside the home died at the scene, Hamady said.

Additionally, one resident in the home was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and another resident was treated at the scene.

Gary first responders 3

Gary firefighters, police and EMS staff converged at the scene, where a vehicle had driven through a two-story house.

The driver, a woman, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. 

Further information about the victims or circumstances of the crash were not immediately available, pending further investigation. 

Lake County Coroner

The Lake County Coroner's staff and the Lake County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene to assist Gary police. 

Police taped off the area and were collecting evidence at the scene Friday night. 

The Lake County Coroner's staff and the Lake County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene to assist the Gary Police Department. NIPSCO crews also responded to the area. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts