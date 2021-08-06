WATCH NOW: One dead after vehicle plows through house, causes fire, police say

GARY — One person is dead after a vehicle ripped through a home, leaving a path of destruction in its wake late Friday, authorities said.

The vehicle killed a woman who was inside the home, which was occupied by three people, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

First responders were called at 8:38 p.m. to the 2700 block of 25th Avenue in Gary.

Gary firefighters, police and EMS staff converged at the scene, where a GMC vehicle had left the roadway and drove through a two-story house.

The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and out of the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. Exterior and interior damage was visible, with a trail of debris leading to the crashed vehicle.

The vehicle also struck a gas meter, causing a fire.

The woman who was struck while inside the home died at the scene, Hamady said.

Additionally, one resident in the home was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and another resident was treated at the scene.

The driver, a woman, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.