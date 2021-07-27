 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: One dead in police-involved shooting, officials say
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: One dead in police-involved shooting, officials say

The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Calumet City while attempting to apprehend a fugitive, police said.

The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City, said Deputy Commander Mark D. Gregoline of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Crime scene tape had a strip mall parking lot blocked off around Roc & Ro BBQ, The Hive and PB Boutique, where authorities were seen investigating.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The task force was attempting to arrest a fugitive with multiple warrants, Gregoline said. The suspect was wanted for homicide by the Chicago Police Department, attempted murder by the Calumet City Police Department and home invasion by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect brandished a firearm during the incident and the task force returned fire, fatally striking the suspect, Gregoline said.

One task force officer suffered minor injuries, which required medical treatment.

The Illinois State Police is the main investigative agency and the U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review following ISP's investigation.

Calumet City officials said they could not provide comment on the incident due to it being a federal case.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: One dead in police-involved shooting in Calumet City, officials say

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts