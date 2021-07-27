WATCH NOW: One dead in police-involved shooting, officials say

CALUMET CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Calumet City while attempting to apprehend a fugitive, police said.

The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City, said Deputy Commander Mark D. Gregoline of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Crime scene tape had a strip mall parking lot blocked off around Roc & Ro BBQ, The Hive and PB Boutique, where authorities were seen investigating.

The task force was attempting to arrest a fugitive with multiple warrants, Gregoline said. The suspect was wanted for homicide by the Chicago Police Department, attempted murder by the Calumet City Police Department and home invasion by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect brandished a firearm during the incident and the task force returned fire, fatally striking the suspect, Gregoline said.

One task force officer suffered minor injuries, which required medical treatment.

The Illinois State Police is the main investigative agency and the U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review following ISP's investigation.