WATCH NOW: One of several Southlake Mall fights caught on video

At 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, a Hobart officer responded to a report of several people fighting at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall. When the officer arrived, he saw four women exiting the main entrance and walking east through the parking lot.

When he went inside the store, a woman who had a bloody nose told him, “Those four out there jumped me.” Another officer arriving on scene shortly after stopped the four women to speak with them.

Before the fight, the injured woman and her fiance were getting ready to leave and started walking toward the exit. She then accidentally bumped into another woman, who instantly became irate and began shouting obscenities toward the couple, the police report said.

The couple continued to walk to the store exit and the man turned to throw a drink toward the woman and three other women who were also verbally berating the couple. None of them were struck, police said.

The group continued to follow the couple, and one of them charged the woman and punched her in the nose, police said. The other women in the group joined in, allegedly punching the woman and pulling her hair.