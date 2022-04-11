WATCH NOW: Overnight Porter County blaze ignites response from several area departments

An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
Provided
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
CHESTERTON — An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
The Chesterton department was called out at 1:43 a.m. Monday to Area Transportation at 116 E 1100 North, he said.
The fire was contained to the shop area of the sprawling building, but there is smoke damage in the adjacent office area, Camel said.
The business was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze, he said. Firefighters spent three hours putting out the fire, which could be seen from a distance in the overnight darkness.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
The sentence comes nearly one week after Fish sentenced 46-year-old Jason Gibbs, of Griffith, to 155 years behind bars after Gibbs was found guilty on nine counts of repeatedly molesting two young girls.
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.