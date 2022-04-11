 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Overnight Porter County blaze ignites response from several area departments

  • Updated
  • 0

CHESTERTON — An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.

The Chesterton department was called out at 1:43 a.m. Monday to Area Transportation at 116 E 1100 North, he said.

The fire was contained to the shop area of the sprawling building, but there is smoke damage in the adjacent office area, Camel said.

The business was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze, he said. Firefighters spent three hours putting out the fire, which could be seen from a distance in the overnight darkness.

Camel and other firefighters were still on scene later Monday morning clearing debris from inside the building as smoke could still be seen wafting out of the structure.

Camel said he appreciated the help of fellow firefighters from Portage, Burns Harbor, Porter, Valparaiso, South Haven, Beverly Shores and Washington Township.

People are also reading…

"This was a good stop," he said, crediting the cooperative effort with preventing more damage to the building. "This could have been a total loss."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Camel foul play is not suspected.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In the name of science! NASA once crashed garbage into the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts