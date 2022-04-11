WATCH NOW: Overnight Porter County blaze ignites response from several area departments

CHESTERTON — An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.

The Chesterton department was called out at 1:43 a.m. Monday to Area Transportation at 116 E 1100 North, he said.

The fire was contained to the shop area of the sprawling building, but there is smoke damage in the adjacent office area, Camel said.

The business was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze, he said. Firefighters spent three hours putting out the fire, which could be seen from a distance in the overnight darkness.

Camel and other firefighters were still on scene later Monday morning clearing debris from inside the building as smoke could still be seen wafting out of the structure.

Camel said he appreciated the help of fellow firefighters from Portage, Burns Harbor, Porter, Valparaiso, South Haven, Beverly Shores and Washington Township.

"This was a good stop," he said, crediting the cooperative effort with preventing more damage to the building. "This could have been a total loss."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Camel foul play is not suspected.

