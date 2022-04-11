WATCH NOW: Overnight Porter County fire ignites big response, damages topping $1 million, officials say

CHESTERTON — An overnight fire Monday hot enough to warp structural steel left a local trucking company with more than a million dollars in damages, according to town officials.

Eight local fire departments responded to the blaze shortly before 2 a.m. at the Odyssey Specialized Logistics facility at 116 E. County Road 1100 North, Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel said.

The fire was contained to the middle portion of the building, which houses a shop, Camel said. But there was smoke damage to an adjacent office area.

The business was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was injured in the blaze, he said. Firefighters spent three hours putting out the fire, which could be seen from a distance in the overnight darkness.

The nearby stretch of 1100 North was closed during the firefighting efforts between Ind. 49 and Dickinson Road, officials said.

Camel and other firefighters were still on scene later Monday morning clearing debris from inside the building as smoke could still be seen wafting out of the structure.

The chief has reportedly requested the assistance of the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office in the investigation. Foul play is not suspected, Camel said.

Camel said he appreciated the help of fellow firefighters from Portage, Burns Harbor, Porter, Valparaiso, South Haven, Beverly Shores and Washington Township.

"This was a good stop," he said, crediting the cooperative effort with preventing more damage to the building. "This could have been a total loss."

