WATCH NOW: Overnight Porter County fire ignites big response, damages topping $1 million, officials say

An overnight fire Monday that appears to have destroyed the shop portion of a local trucking company drew out a response from eight area fire departments, according to Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Provided
CHESTERTON — An overnight fire Monday hot enough to warp structural steel left a local trucking company with more than a million dollars in damages, according to town officials.
Eight local fire departments responded to the blaze shortly before 2 a.m. at the Odyssey Specialized Logistics facility at 116 E. County Road 1100 North, Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel said.
The fire was contained to the middle portion of the building, which houses a shop, Camel said. But there was smoke damage to an adjacent office area.
The business was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was injured in the blaze, he said. Firefighters spent three hours putting out the fire, which could be seen from a distance in the overnight darkness.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
