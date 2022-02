WATCH NOW: Package thief caught on camera in Dyer, police say

DYER — A package thief was caught on camera in Dyer, and officers are using the surveillance to investigate, police said.

Dyer police said the theft happened Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Osage Drive.

A person in a red and black hooded coat was captured on a home surveillance camera grabbing an Amazon package off of a front porch and then running away.

The Dyer Police Department publicly released the video Tuesday night seeking the public's help.

"Although the suspect’s face is obstructed from view, it’s our hope that someone will recognize him or her by their clothing," police said. "Let us know who this is."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or email police@townofdyer.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.