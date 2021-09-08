WATCH NOW: Police wrapping up active shooter investigation at Lake Central; students to be released

ST. JOHN — No shots were fired Wednesday morning and two students are being questioned following a report of an active shooter at Lake Central High School, Lake Central School Corporation Superintendent Larry Veracco reportedly told parents in a voice message.
Veracco said the school went on lockdown at 9:30 a.m. following the 911 call and all students and staff are safe.
The two students were taken in by police for questioning, he said.
"Officers are conducting a secondary sweep of the entire campus," said Roger Patz, public information officer with the St. John Police Department.
As a result, U.S. 41 was closed between 77th and 85th for the time being.
Veracco said in an automated call to parents shortly before 2 p.m. that police were wrapping up their work at the building and buses will begin departing with students once given the green light by the officers. Student drivers will then be allowed to leave and in-person pickups were expected to begin around 2:10 p.m.
The morning 911 call triggered a response of 25 to 30 police officers from several area departments and a SWAT team, Patz said. The school was placed on lockdown as officers conducted a room-by-room search within the building at 8410 Wicker Ave.
"At this point, we don't know what's going on," Patz said early on.
The father of a senior at the school, who The Times agreed not to identify, said his daughter sent a text message shortly after 10 a.m. saying the active shooter was announced over the school's public address system.
Students were told to hunch down and were moved to various rooms, he said.
"She's in the library right now," the father said. "She heard a lot of screaming."
Neither his daughter nor another student he has been in touch with heard any gunshots. It was the father's understanding from police that an active shooter could just be someone spotted with a gun.
Vicki Parks said her 14-year-old daughter who is a freshman texted her this morning saying she wasn’t sure if the lockdown was a drill or the real thing.
When she found out it was real, Parks said she felt hollow and like she was going to puke.
She wanted to get to the school as quickly as she could to be “close enough but out of the way.” Now that they are trying to evacuate the students, she said she wants to be here for her daughter when she gets out.
Parks said her daughter was supposed to go to an audition tonight, but after today’s incident, that won’t happen. Her daughter tried to audition for a production in previous years, but the pandemic got in the way that time.
“They just want to be back in school and with their friends,” she said of both the pandemic and Wednesday morning’s events.
Parks said the parents received a call from the superintendent saying two students were in custody and a gun was found.
A group of parents and siblings of Lake Central students were gathered on the other side of the fence separating the school from local businesses. These family members said their students texted them when the lockdown started.
All of their students, they said, knew the lockdown was not a drill.
One young woman said her sister is a freshman and texted her around 10 a.m. to tell her what was going on. But she was disappointed that the school didn’t communicate anything with the families until hours later.
She said she’d even like to see metal detectors or something to help protect against situations such as these.
Kids come to school to learn, she said, not to wonder “Am I going to go home today?”
The other parents echoed the disappointment that it took so long to get information from the school.
One mother said she came straight from work. When it comes to her child, she said, “there’s no such thing as work.” She could find another job, if she needed, she said.
The group used words like “overwhelmed” and “mental toll” to talk about Wednesday’s events.
There was a lot of traffic near the the school building late Wednesday morning and helicopters were circling overhead, according to one witness.
St. John police intend to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.