WATCH NOW: Police wrapping up active shooter investigation at Lake Central; students to be released

The father of a senior at the school, who The Times agreed not to identify, said his daughter sent a text message shortly after 10 a.m. saying the active shooter was announced over the school's public address system.

Students were told to hunch down and were moved to various rooms, he said.

"She's in the library right now," the father said. "She heard a lot of screaming."

Neither his daughter nor another student he has been in touch with heard any gunshots. It was the father's understanding from police that an active shooter could just be someone spotted with a gun.

Vicki Parks said her 14-year-old daughter who is a freshman texted her this morning saying she wasn’t sure if the lockdown was a drill or the real thing.

When she found out it was real, Parks said she felt hollow and like she was going to puke.

She wanted to get to the school as quickly as she could to be “close enough but out of the way.” Now that they are trying to evacuate the students, she said she wants to be here for her daughter when she gets out.