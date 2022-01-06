WATCH NOW: Pedestrian struck on U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A pedestrian was found with serious injuries on U.S. 41 after a crash, police say.

First responders were called to the crash at 5:53 p.m. Thursday in the 13400 block of U.S. 41 near the intersection at 133rd Avenue, said Cedar Lake Chief of Police Bill Fisher.

Fisher said a vehicle struck the man and the driver called 911. The man was found unconscious but still breathing and he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police. The Cedar Lake Police Department and Cedar Lake Fire Department were the responding agencies.

The investigation is ongoing and police had a portion of U.S. 41 around the immediate crash area temporarily blocked off Thursday night. No further information was immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.