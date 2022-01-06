 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pedestrian struck on U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake, police say
WATCH NOW: Pedestrian struck on U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake, police say

Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake. 

CEDAR LAKE — A pedestrian was found with serious injuries on U.S. 41 after a crash, police say. 

First responders were called to the crash at 5:53 p.m. Thursday in the 13400 block of U.S. 41 near the intersection at 133rd Avenue, said Cedar Lake Chief of Police Bill Fisher. 

Fisher said a vehicle struck the man and the driver called 911. The man was found unconscious but still breathing and he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police. The Cedar Lake Police Department and Cedar Lake Fire Department were the responding agencies. 

The investigation is ongoing and police had a portion of U.S. 41 around the immediate crash area temporarily blocked off Thursday night. No further information was immediately available. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

