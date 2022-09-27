WATCH NOW: Police arrest theft suspects after pursuit

munster pursuit Munster police search a suspect's vehicle Tuesday at Calumet Avenue and 45th Street.

MUNSTER — Police arrested two men in connection with a theft after a brief pursuit Tuesday evening.

The Munster Police Department pursued two suspects after a report of alcohol being stolen from Jewel-Osco at 716 Ridge Rd. in Munster.

During the chase, the vehicle lost control and crashed on the corner of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street, Chief Steve Scheckel said.

The suspects then attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended and taken into custody, police said.