WATCH NOW: Police call turns into football game in St. John neighborhood

ST. JOHN — Two St. John officers found themselves in an impromptu game of football after responding to a complaint Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a group of teenagers trespassing in a resident’s landscaped yard in a neighborhood in the northeast part of town, said Roger Patz, public information officer for the St. John Police Department.
St. John Patrolmen Sam Jacobs and Darrell Shaffer responded to the area and met with a group of 10- to 15-year-olds playing with a football in the area. The officers told the group to stay off of others’ private property and advised that they enjoy their game at a public park down the street instead. Rather than going about their day, the officers opted for some friendly competition.
Because there was no traffic on the street, the officers parked their squad cars in the road and joined the group in a quick 10-minute game of throwing the football around.
“They’re great officers,” Patz said. “They’re fathers with children of their own and they saw a good opportunity to connect with neighborhood kids.”
Jacobs has been with the St. John Police Department since 2018. He previously worked at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and served in the U.S. Army, and deployed to Afghanistan.
Shaffer joined St. John police in spring 2020 and previously served in the East Chicago Police Department and Dyer Police Department.
A neighbor took a photo of the interaction and had it printed and framed to gift to the police department. Patz said the photo is hanging up at the station and thanked the Thiros family for the gift.
Patz said it is interactions like these that build strong bonds between officers and St. John residents, and ultimately make for a safer community.
“It’s very important to let these kids know, let everyone know, we are not the enemy,” Patz said. “We are part of the community too and we have a job to do. The officers took some time with the kids and let them know they can enjoy their game while respecting neighbors’ property.”