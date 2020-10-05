WATCH NOW: Police find 2 dead inside home after responding for welfare check

 Skip to main content
Police investigate shooting in Gary

Police investigate a shooting Monday in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

GARY — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in the 4400 block of Johnson Street in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. 

Units responded to the house around 2 p.m. Monday for a welfare check. When officers arrived, the door was open and they found two people dead inside, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Hamady said it was too early to determine what happened, and the victims' next of kin have not yet been notified. 

Lt. Tom Pawlak said both victims suffered gunshot wounds, and the case was being investigated as a homicide. He said no gun was recovered at the scene.

As police investigated, a woman wailed in the middle of the street outside the crime scene, asking if she would be allowed to see her "baby." She later strode down the street screaming over and over, "he killed a (expletive) kid." She collapsed to the pavement in tears before a man and woman helped her back to her feet.

Another woman arrived in a Jeep, got out and started weeping at the sight of the big police presence outside the house, which was cordoned off with crime tape. She first sat down on the curb across the street crying, and then lay down face first on the grass while sobbing in grief.

Police canvassed the neighborhood asking if residents had any security camera footage they could review. The Gary/Metro Homicide Unit and the Lake County coroner's office are on the scene.

Anyone with information about the case may call Gary/Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855.

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

