WATCH NOW: Police ID remains as missing Region woman

GARY — Remains found Wednesday morning during a K-9 search have been positively identified as 23-year-old Ariana Taylor, authorities said.

Taylor, who was last seen about 1 a.m. April 3 at her Calumet Township residence by her family and friends, was first reported missing April 3 after the Chevrolet Trailblazer she was known to drive was found crashed at the bottom of a ravine off Interstate 65, near the overpass for Interstate 80.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said evidence police gathered in the past week led them to believe that Taylor's body was likely still in the area where her vehicle was found.

Northwest Indiana K-9 Search and Rescue brought five teams of dogs to the area near Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center on Wednesday and found Taylor's remains after 21 minutes of searching, he said.

Hamady, Police Chief Brian Evans and Deputy Police Chief Michael Jackson declined to comment on whether foul play is suspected because the investigation into Taylor's death had just began.

However, police said it would have been possible for Taylor to walk about a mile from where her vehicle was found to the mucky area where her body was discovered.

The Lake County coroner's office was able to positively identify Taylor within hours, but her cause and manner of death remain under investigation, Hamady said.

Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said Taylor was identified by both of her parents, who met with his investigators at the scene.

An autopsy was planned for Thursday, he said.

Patrick offered his condolences to the family and all those involved in the search and recovery efforts.

Detective Sgt. William Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, will join Gary Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar in the investigation, Hamady said. The Metro Homicide Unit investigates deaths from various causes, and its involvement does not necessarily mean police suspect Taylor's death is a homicide.

Taylor's remains were found in a shallow drainage ditch, which would not have been accessible to the search parties that previously combed the area because of a fence, Hamady said.

One of the K-9s picked up a scent and led officers to the body. Police declined to comment on the condition of the remains, including Taylor's clothing.

Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police and Gary officers blocked off an entrance to Bellaboo's in the 2800 block of Colorado Street as a Lake County coroner's van and Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit vehicles responded to the scene.

Evans and Hamady each spoke with Taylor's mother, Queena Taylor, near where the road was blocked.

Evans said Taylor was devastated, as any mother who had just lost a child would be. Friends, family and bodyguards gathered at the scene with Taylor, who said she did not feel like talking to media Wednesday.

Hamady said the family began receiving negative messages after the missing persons case went viral.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince asked the public to show compassion for Taylor's family and pray for them.

After Taylor's Trailblazer was found April 3, Lake County sheriff's police, Gary police, Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police all participated in searches. The sheriff's helicopter, drones, K-9s and officers on horseback assisted.

Private search parties also scoured the area, and a pair of jeans that appeared to have a red substance on them and white sneakers were found near Bellaboo's.

Hamady said Gary police collected the jeans from Taylor's mother and were awaiting the results of DNA testing to confirm if they could be linked to Taylor.

Indiana State Police handled the crash investigation and processed Taylor's SUV for evidence.

It appeared no other vehicles were near Taylor's Trailblazer when it left the interstate, and there was no evidence anyone came to pick her up at any point before or after the crash, police said.

Police interviewed the people who were last known to be with Taylor. Like Taylor's family, those individuals also have had to take steps to protect themselves because of the level of attention the case has received on social media, Hamady said.

The investigation was ongoing, and authorities planned to release more information as it becomes available, they said.

