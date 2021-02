WATCH NOW: Police investigate vehicle crash into home

GARY — Authorities are investigating after a car wrecked into the front of a home Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. first responders were called to a wreck in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue in Gary.

A white Chevrolet Impala was stuck between a single-story ranch-style house and a tree. A portion of the house's exterior front wall appeared to be caved in and a set of windows were damaged.

The passenger car also showed major damage to its front and rear from being wedged between the house and tree. A tow truck had to pull the vehicle out of the space and Gary police were investigating at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck. Gary Fire Department was not called to the scene of the crash Tuesday evening, officials said.

Gary Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times' inquiries for details.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

