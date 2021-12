WATCH NOW: Police investigating a fatal shooting

GARY — One man died and another is seriously wounded after a shooting at a Region intersection Tuesday night.

Around 2:20 p.m. first responders were called to a shooting in the area of Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street, Gary Police Department Cmdr Jack Hamady confirmed.

One man has been declared dead at the scene and a second man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, Hamady said.

A Lake County Coroner’s van responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m.

Gary police had the intersection closed down and crime tape wrapped around the roadway and the Save Gas Station at 6201 West Fifth Avenue.

A witness who lives nearby said he saw a black vehicle with apparent bullet damage near the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and police will release more information as it develops.

