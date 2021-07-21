WATCH NOW: Police looking for suspect in armed carjacking

CALUMET CITY — Officers are searching for a man who carjacked a driver at gunpoint outside a Highland business Wednesday morning before crashing the vehicle and running from police near an Illinois forest preserve.

The Highland Police Department is asking residents and business owners near the area of Burnham Avenue and Michigan City Road in Calumet City to check their security cameras for footage of the suspect, identified as a black man in dark-colored clothing, in the area shortly after 9:50 a.m.

According to Highland police, that’s when the suspect fled from the crash site and eluded officers by running between houses. More than an hour later, a helicopter buzzed overhead and a large police presence still surrounded the nearby Wentworth Prairie Forest Preserve in an effort to locate the suspect.

The incident began at around 9:40 a.m. when a customer exited a business near Indianapolis Boulevard and Lincoln Street in Highland and entered his vehicle, at which point he was approached by a man armed with a handgun and forced to drive around the corner. The suspect then ordered the man out of the vehicle and drove away, police said.