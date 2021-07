WATCH NOW: Police release photos of suspect connected to shooting that wounded 2

GARY — Police released images of a suspect connected to a shooting that happened between a restaurant and gas station.

On Thursday the Gary Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying the man and vehicle in the photos.

The shooting happened at 6:50 p.m. July 2 between the restaurant Jerk to Go at 2277 Grant St. and the Clark Gas Station at 2295 Grant St. in Gary.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a woman had a light graze-wound to her knee, police reported. A child that was inside a vehicle at the scene of the shooting was unharmed.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Chevrolet Malibu that has tinted windows. The photos also show a black man in a black hat, white shirt, dark pants and black shoes exiting the car.

Anyone with information on the suspect or shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-7300, extension 23062. Individuals can also give an anonymous tip by calling 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.