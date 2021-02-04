WATCH NOW: Police release surveillance footage from fatal shooting, seek public's help

GARY — Surveillance video released Thursday by police shows the moments leading up to a spray of gunfire that took the life of a 29-year-old man near his Gary home.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department released the surveillance footage in hopes the public can assist in identifying the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Troy Newson. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Metro Homicide Unit are investigating the case.

On Jan. 22 Newson was standing in the 4900 block of Jefferson Street when a brown SUV, which police believe is a Chevy Trailblazer or similar vehicle, approached him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Someone inside the SUV then fatally shot Newson and fled the area within seconds, police said.

The victim was discovered at 3:10 p.m. that day. Newson was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner's office. He lived on the block where he was shot, the report said.