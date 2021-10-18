WATCH NOW: Police release video, photos of man sought following bank robbery

 Skip to main content
alert urgent

MICHIGAN CITY — Police have released a surveillance video clip and photos of a man sought in connection with a Sept. 30 robbery at the Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St.

Michigan City police said they responded at 10:30 a.m. on the day in question to the bank and was told the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

Investigators said they continue to interview witnesses, and search for suspects and surveillance video to help in the effort.

Anyone with information or video, or who had witnessed the offense is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or at apainter@emichigancity.com.

