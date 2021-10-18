WATCH NOW: Police release video, photos of man sought following bank robbery

Police have released a surveillance video clip and photos of a man sought in connection with a Sept. 30 robbery at the Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St.
MICHIGAN CITY — Police have released a surveillance video clip and photos of a man sought in connection with a Sept. 30 robbery at the Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St.
Michigan City police said they responded at 10:30 a.m. on the day in question to the bank and was told the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled on foot.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, police said.
Investigators said they continue to interview witnesses, and search for suspects and surveillance video to help in the effort.
Anyone with information or video, or who had witnessed the offense is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or at
apainter@emichigancity.com.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Adam Bridegroom
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2021 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104005
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Brian Fries
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2104013
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Elizabeth Larrison
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2021 Age: 40 Residence: Mishawaka Booking Number: 2104017
Charges: Theft, felony
Gary Lovingood
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2021 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104030
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Ruebensam
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2021 Age: 28 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2104004
Charges: Theft, felony
Jeremiah Spencer
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2021 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104018
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jessica Martin
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104007
Charges: OWI, felony
Larry Doss
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2021 Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2104028
Charges: Possession cocaine or narcotic, felony
Lindsey Hedrick
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 2104029
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rita Joseph
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2021 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2104031
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert E. Simms III
Robert E. Simms III
Robert Simms III
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: Lyons, IL Booking Number: 2104011
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Shelby Hawkins
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2104024
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Thomas Foster
Arrest date: Oct. 11, 2021 Age: 40 Residence: St. Charles, MO Booking Number: 2104006
Charges: Possession methamphetamine, felony
Traci Henson
Arrest date: Oct. 12, 2021 Age: 52 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2104026
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
William Springer
Arrest date: Oct. 13, 2021 Age: 46 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2104033
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
