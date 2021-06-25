WATCH NOW: Police respond to disturbance at Schererville theater; no injuries reported

 Skip to main content
Multiple police agencies convened at a Schererville theater Saturday night following a dispute. 

SCHERERVILLE — Multiple police agencies convened at a Schererville theater Saturday night following a dispute. 

Officers were called to a disturbance around 9:20 p.m. at Showplace 12 at 1400 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville Police Department Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said. 

Wagner said that there were no injuries in the incident and no arrests had been made as of Friday night. 

The disturbance was reportedly a physical fight between multiple people at the theater. No shots were fired in the disturbance, Wagner said. 

Multiple agencies including police from Schererville, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Dyer and Highland were observed at the scene. 

The investigation remains ongoing and limited information was immediately available.  

