WATCH NOW: Police search for suspect after man killed in Region shooting

A Lake County coroner's van leaves a homicide scene about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in an alley behind the 2200 block of Broadway in Gary.

GARY — A man was shot to death Thursday morning in an alley in the city's Midtown section, police said.

Gary police responded about 10:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired and a possible man down in the alley behind the 2200 block of Broadway, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers who arrived on scene were directed to a man in the alley with an apparent gunshot wound to the body, police said.

Gary Fire Department medics arrived, but the man was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County coroner's investigators.

Witnesses told police a man wearing a black ski mask and black hoodie ran south through the alley after the shooting.

Yellow crime scene tape fluttered in the wind near an abandoned building in the 2200 block of Broadway. The building's doors appeared open, and brick walls on the second floor were crumbling.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

